|
Citation
|
Oluwadiya KS, Popoola SO, Onyemaechi NO, Kortor JN, Denen-Akaa P. Niger. Postgrad. Med. J. 2020; 27(2): 93-100.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Surgery, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32295939
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: Few studies have been conducted to investigate the driving behaviour of drivers in Africa. AIMS: This study aims to determine the behavioural risk factors for road crashes among Nigerian drivers. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: This is a case-control study. Cases were drivers who were booked for traffic violation or who had been involved in road crashes in the past, while the controls were drivers with no such histories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driver Behaviour Questionnaire; Nigeria; drivers; road safety