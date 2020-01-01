Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the prevalence and level of severity of workplace bullying among operating room nurses and to identify the risk factors that contribute to workplace bullying in operating room nurses in China. DESIGN AND METHODS: This descriptive research was conducted on 411 nurses from six medical centers in Harbin using a structured questionnaire.



FINDINGS: The prevalence of workplace bullying was 15.8%. There were significant differences in workplace bullying by sex, hospital level, and marital status. Stepwise multiple regression analysis indicated that gender and marital status were significant determinants of workplace bullying. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: These findings portray a comprehensive landscape of workplace bullying among operating room nurses in China. Understanding the factors that influence workplace bullying may enhance the recognition and management of bullying behaviors.



