|
Citation
|
Yang YM, Zhou LJ. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
The first Operating Room, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University, Harbin, China.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32302019
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To investigate the prevalence and level of severity of workplace bullying among operating room nurses and to identify the risk factors that contribute to workplace bullying in operating room nurses in China. DESIGN AND METHODS: This descriptive research was conducted on 411 nurses from six medical centers in Harbin using a structured questionnaire.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; nurse; occupational health; operating room; workplace bullying