Heinsch M, Sampson D, Huens V, Handley T, Hanstock T, Harris K, Kay-Lambkin F. PLoS One 2020; 15(4): e0231647.
National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW, Randwick, NSW, Australia.
Help-seeking prior to a suicide attempt is poorly understood. Participants were recruited from a previous research trial who reported a history of suicidal behaviours upon follow-up. Qualitative interviews were conducted with six adults to understand their lived experience of a suicide attempt and the issues affecting help-seeking prior to that attempt. Participants described being aware of personal and professional supports available; however, were ambivalent about accessing them for multiple reasons. This paper employs an ecological systems framework to better understand the complex and multi-layered interpersonal, societal and cultural challenges to help-seeking that people with suicidal ideation can experience.
