SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Heinsch M, Sampson D, Huens V, Handley T, Hanstock T, Harris K, Kay-Lambkin F. PLoS One 2020; 15(4): e0231647.

Affiliation

National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW, Randwick, NSW, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0231647

PMID

32302340

Abstract

Help-seeking prior to a suicide attempt is poorly understood. Participants were recruited from a previous research trial who reported a history of suicidal behaviours upon follow-up. Qualitative interviews were conducted with six adults to understand their lived experience of a suicide attempt and the issues affecting help-seeking prior to that attempt. Participants described being aware of personal and professional supports available; however, were ambivalent about accessing them for multiple reasons. This paper employs an ecological systems framework to better understand the complex and multi-layered interpersonal, societal and cultural challenges to help-seeking that people with suicidal ideation can experience.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print