Yang T, Yang Z, Xu G, Gao D, Zhang Z, Wang H, Liu S, Han L, Zhu Z, Tian Y, Huang Y, Zhao L, Zhong K, Shi B, Li J, Fu S, Liang P, Banissy MJ, Sun P. PLoS One 2020; 15(4): e0231304.

Tsinghua Brain and Intelligence Lab, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China.

(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0231304

32294105

Perception of facial identity and emotional expressions is fundamental to social interactions. Recently, interest in age associated changes in the processing of faces has grown rapidly. Due to the lack of older faces stimuli, most previous age-comparative studies only used young faces stimuli, which might cause own-age advantage. None of the existing Eastern face stimuli databases contain face images of different age groups (e.g. older adult faces). In this study, a database that comprises images of 110 Chinese young and older adults displaying eight facial emotional expressions (Neutral, Happiness, Anger, Disgust, Surprise, Fear, Content, and Sadness) was constructed. To validate this database, each image was rated on the basis of perceived facial expressions, perceived emotional intensity, and perceived age by two different age groups.

RESULTS have shown an overall 79.08% correct identification rate in the validation. Access to the freely available database can be requested by emailing the corresponding authors.


