Vivolo-Kantor AM, Niolon PH, Estefan LF, Le VD, Tracy AJ, Latzman NE, Little TD, Lang KM, DeGue S, Tharp AT. Prev. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Division of Violence Prevention, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4770 Buford Highway NE, MS-S106-8, Atlanta, GA, 30341-3717, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11121-020-01113-7

PMID

32291565

Abstract

The article "Middle School Effects of the Dating Matters® Comprehensive Teen Dating Violence Prevention Model on Physical Violence, Bullying, and Cyberbullying: a Cluster-Randomized Controlled Trial", written by Alana M. Vivolo-Kantor, Phyllis Holditch Niolon, Lianne Fuino Estefan, Vi Donna Le, Allison J. Tracy, Natasha E. Latzman, Todd D. Little, Kyle M. Lang, Sarah DeGue, and Andra Teten Tharp, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 12 December 2019 without open access.


Language: en
