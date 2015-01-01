|
Mahmoud H, Vogt EL, Dahdouh R, Raymond ML. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry, Tufts School of Medicine, Boston (Mahmoud); Regroup, Chicago (Mahmoud, Vogt); National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland (Vogt); Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago (Dahdouh); Behavioral Health Services, OSF HealthCare System, Peoria, Illinois (Raymond). Marcela Horvitz-Lennon, M.D., and Kenneth Minkoff, M.D., are editors of this column.
32290807
Although telepsychiatry has emerged as an innovative tool for increasing access to behavioral health services, few studies have examined the complexities associated with designing and implementing telepsychiatry programs. This column examines a multisite, multimodal telepsychiatry program that has been providing direct care, synchronous consultation, and asynchronous consultation services in rural Illinois since 2016. The program used quality improvement metrics and implementation science strategies to improve its long-term impact and sustainability. Program impact was assessed through satisfaction surveys of patients and primary care physicians, chart reviews, wait times, and volume of patients served.
Quality Improvement; Rural Health care; Telemedicine in Primary Care; Telepsychiatry