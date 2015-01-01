|
Citation
|
Kang SG, Lee JH, Lee K, Kim HC, Seo WS, Won S. Psychiatry Investig. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University, Daegu, Republic of Korea.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32295326
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Since the risk of suicide cannot be predicted by clinical symptoms alone, and suicide is known to have a genetic component, the discovery of genetic markers that can predict the lethality of suicide attempts is a clinically important topic. There have been many studies aiming to determine whether the rs6265 polymorphism of the BDNF gene is associated with suicidality; however, the results have been mixed, and there have been few studies investigating the relationship between this polymorphism and suicide attempt lethality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brain derived neurotrophic factor; Gene; Lethality; Suicide attempt; rs6265