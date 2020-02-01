SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee BH. Radiol. Case Rep. 2020; 15(5): 560-563.

Affiliation

Department of Radiology, Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital, Goyang, Gyeonggido, South Korea.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.radcr.2020.02.007

PMID

32292535

PMCID

PMC7149585

Abstract

Heat stroke is a serious medical condition that can cause multiple organ dysfunction, including central nervous system damage. The complications of heat stroke occur because of hypoperfusion, an inflammatory response, and thrombosis, resulting in variable imaging findings. This report describes a rare case of rapidly progressive heat stroke with rhabdomyolysis and acute kidney injury in a 53-year-old woman with atypical brain computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging findings involving the bilateral cerebral cortex and deep gray matter but excluding the cerebellum. She had an increased diffusion-weighted imaging signal and a reduced apparent diffusion coefficient within the bilateral basal ganglia and cerebral cortex, which have not been reported previously. These findings indicate that cytotoxic edema is a potential mechanism of brain damage in individuals with heat stroke.

© 2020 The Authors. Published by Elsevier Inc. on behalf of University of Washington.


Language: en

Keywords

Central nerve system; Heat; MRI; Stroke

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print