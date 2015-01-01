Abstract

Evaluating gait stability at slower or faster speeds and self-preferred speeds based on continuous steps may assist in determining the severity of motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients. This study aimed to investigate the gait ability at imposed speed conditions in PD patients during overground walking. Overall, 74 PD patients and 52 age-matched healthy controls were recruited. Levodopa was administered to patients in the PD group, and all participants completed imposed slower, preferred, and faster speed walking tests along a straight 15-m walkway wearing shoe-type inertial measurement units. Reliability of the slower and faster conditions between the estimated and measured speeds indicated excellent agreement for PD patients and controls. PD patients demonstrated higher gait asymmetry (GA) and coefficient of variance (CV) for stride length and stance phase than the controls at slower speeds and higher CVs for phases for single support, double support, and stance. CV of the double support phase could distinguish between PD patients and controls at faster speeds. The GA and CVs of stride length and phase-related variables were associated with motor symptoms in PD patients. Speed conditions should be considered during gait analysis. Gait variability could evaluate the severity of motor symptoms in PD patients.

Language: en