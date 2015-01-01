Abstract

Relevance of studying the conditions and mechanisms for the formation of water transport trauma is evaluated on the example of forensic medical situational examination of a young girl, who received multiple injuries with a propeller and keel of a speedboat. The victim died from drowning in water. Authors present the features of the morphology of chopped injuries on the skin and flat bones of the skull, proving the fact that they were caused by the screw of one of the three vehicles suspected of hitting victim and causing her severe traumatic brain injury during swimming time. Attention is drawn to the need for strict adherence to safety rules on water, including in places of mass rest and large crowds.

Language: ru



На примере судебно-медицинской ситуалогической экспертизы по факту причинения молодой девушке множественных повреждений гребным винтом и килем быстроходного катера показана актуальность изучения условий и механизмов образования таких повреждений. Смерть наступила от утопления в воде. Представлены особенности морфологии рубленых повреждений на коже и плоских костях черепа, доказывающие факт их причинения винтом одного из трех транспортных средств, подозреваемых следствием в совершении наезда на пострадавшую во время купания и причинении ей тяжелой черепно-мозговой травмы. Обращено внимание на необходимость строгого соблюдения правил безопасности на воде, в том числе в местах массового отдыха и большого скопления людей.

Language: ru