Abstract

We studied the characteristics of head injuries in drivers (326 cases). There was no traumatic brain injury (TBI) found in 31.6% of the cases, and no head trauma - in 12.5% of the cases. Trauma of the soft tissues of the head without the formation of TBI was detected in 18.1% of cases, non-lethal TBI - in 19.1%, and fatal TBI - in 59.9% of cases. We characterized the injuries: their types, number and localization. A predominantly left-sided localization of head injuries, as well as anteroposterior damage asymmetry associated with phases of injury was noted. Injuries that form exclusively in the first phase with localization in the anterior parts of the head were found in most of the observations in non-lethal TBI and in cases injury to the soft tissues of the head injury without TBI. In cases of fatal TBI, the formation of injuries in both phases of the car injury was found, while the severity of the injury was mainly due to the impact on the front sections of the head.

Language: ru

Изучили характер повреждений головы у водителей (326 случаев). ЧМТ отсутствовала в 31,6% случаев, из них в 12,5% не было повреждений головы. Травму мягких тканей головы без образования ЧМТ выявили в 18,1% случаев, несмертельную ЧМТ -- в 19,1%, смертельную ЧМТ -- в 59,9% случаев. Дана характеристика повреждений: их вид, количество и локализация. Отметили преимущественно левостороннюю локализацию повреждений головы, а также переднезаднюю асимметрию повреждений, связанную с фазами травмирования. Повреждения, образующиеся исключительно в 1-ю фазу травмы с локализацией в передних отделах головы, наблюдали, как правило, при несмертельной ЧМТ и в случаях травмы мягких тканей головы без ЧМТ. При наличии смертельной ЧМТ отметили формирование повреждений в обе фазы автомобильной травмы, при этом тяжесть травмы в основном была обусловлена воздействием на передние отделы головы.

Language: ru