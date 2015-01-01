Abstract

Objective: The aim of this study was to explore parents' awareness and usage of CRS, incentives and challenges in CRS use, as well as their perception about potential CRS legislation in Malaysia.Methods: This was a cross-sectional study conducted in a public tertiary care center in Northern Malaysia. A self-developed researcher-assisted questionnaire was developed in English and translated into Malay language, to explore parents' awareness ad CRS usage, as well as the incentives and barriers in CRS use. Parents of a newborn were conveniently sampled, excluding parents with pre-term newborn or those without a car. Upon obtaining written informed consent, the parents were allowed to answer the questionnaire within 20 minutes, assisted by the researchers. Parents who were found not using CRS for their newborn were given a digital pamphlet with CRS-related information via mobile devices.Results: A total of 200 parents were approached and 193 of them consented to participate in this study. The majority of the parents (87.6%) were aware of CRS, but only half of them (57.0%) provided a CRS for their current newborn. From 100 CRS users, most of them used a CRS for "child's safety" purposes (84.5%). Among 83 CRS nonuser, nearly half of them (45.8%) perceived that it is adequate to carry their child during traveling without using a CRS. When exploring previous experience in using CRS among all parents (n = 193), more than half of them (63.9%) faced difficulty as their child refused to use the CRS. More than half (54.9%) of all parents were not aware about the possible CRS legislation in Malaysia. However, the majority of them (90.7%) agreed with the implementation of CRS law.Conclusions: Although majority of the parents were aware about CRS, but only half had a CRS for their current newborn. Most of the parents supported CRS legislation in Malaysia, but assistance will be required to help them through challenges related to CRS use.

Language: en