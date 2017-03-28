|
Shand F, Torok M, Cockayne N, Batterham PJ, Calear AL, Mackinnon A, Martin D, Zbukvic I, Mok K, Chen N, McGillivray L, Phillips M, Cutler H, Draper B, Sara G, Christensen H. Trials 2020; 21(1): e332.
Black Dog Institute, University of New South Wales, Sydney, NSW, Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32293516
BACKGROUND: Despite increasing investment in suicide prevention, Australian suicide rates have increased steadily in the past decade. In response to growing evidence for multicomponent intervention models for reducing suicide, the LifeSpan model has been developed as the first multicomponent, evidence-based, system-wide approach to suicide prevention in Australia. The LifeSpan model consists of nine evidence-based strategies. These include indicated, selective and universal interventions which are delivered simultaneously to community and healthcare systems over a 2-year implementation period. This study will evaluate the effectiveness of the LifeSpan model in reducing suicide attempts and suicide deaths in four geographically defined regions in New South Wales, Australia.
