AIM: This study aimed to systematically analyze the pregnancy, birth, and demographic-related factors associated with age of death in sudden unexpected infant death (SUID).



METHODS: Data were analyzed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention';s Cohort Linked Birth/Infant Death dataset (2011-2013; 11,737,930 live births). SUID was defined as deaths from sudden infant death syndrome, ill-defined causes, or accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed. There were 9,668 SUID deaths (7-364 days; gestation >28 weeks; 0.82/1000 live births). The odds of death at different ages were compared to determine which variables significantly affect the SUID age of death.



RESULTS: 43 features indicated a significant change in age of death with two main patterns: 1) younger chronologic age at death was associated with maternal smoking and factors associated with lower socioeconomic status, and 2) older age associated with low birthweight, prematurity and admission to the neonatal intensive care unit. However, when age was corrected for gestation, these factors were associated with younger age.



CONCLUSION: Factors that varied with age of death are well-documented risk factors for SUID. The majority of these risk factors were associated with younger age at death after allowing for gestational age at birth.



