Abstract

The seas worldwide are threatened by a "new" source of pollution: millions of tons of all kind of warfare material have been dumped intentionally after World War I and II, in addition to mine barriers, failed detonations as well as shot down military planes and sunken ship wrecks carrying munitions. For example, in the German parts of the North and Baltic Sea approximately 1.6 million metric tons of toxic conventional explosives (TNT and others) and more than 5000 metric tons of chemical weapons are present. Such unexploded ordnance (UXO) constitutes a direct risk of detonation with increased human access (fisheries, water sports, cable constructions, wind farms and pipelines). Moreover, after more than 70 years of resting on the seabed, the metal shells of these munitions items corrode, such that chemicals leak out and distribute in the marine environment. Explosive chemicals such as TNT and its derivatives are known for their toxicity and carcinogenicity. In order not to endanger today's shipping traffic or the installation of pipelines and offshore plants by uncontrolled explosions, controlled blast-in-place (BiP) operations of these dangerous relics is a common practice worldwide. However, blast-in-place methods of in situ munitions disposal often result in incomplete (low-order) detonation, leaving substantial quantities of the explosive material in the environment. In the present free field investigation, we placed mussels (Mytilus spp.) as a biomonitoring system in an area of the Baltic Sea where BiP operations took place and where, by visual inspections by scientific divers, smaller and larger pieces of munitions-related materials were scattered on the seafloor. After recovery, the mussels were transferred to our laboratory and analyzed for TNT and its derivatives via gas chromatography and mass spectroscopy. Our data unequivocally demonstrate that low-order BiP operations of dumped munitions in the sea lead to multiple increases in the concentration of TNT and its metabolites in the mussels when compared to similar studies at corroding but still encased mines. For this reason, we explicitly criticize BiP operations because of the resulting environmental hazards, which can ultimately even endanger human seafood consumers.

