Tavor O, Boddu S, Glatstein M, Lamberti M, Kulkarni AV, Scolnik D. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Division of Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, The Hospital for Sick Children, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada.
32303834
Abstract
PURPOSE: The most frequent impact sites for head injury patients who require surgical intervention are the temporo-parietal regions. However, most recent guidelines for indication of neuroimaging for head injury sparsely address the impact site as a risk factor. Our purpose was to determine the association between the site of impact in a minor mechanism pediatric head injury and neurosurgical intervention.
Keywords
Computerized tomography; Epidural hematoma; Temple region; Temporal parietal