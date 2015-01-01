Abstract

PURPOSE: The most frequent impact sites for head injury patients who require surgical intervention are the temporo-parietal regions. However, most recent guidelines for indication of neuroimaging for head injury sparsely address the impact site as a risk factor. Our purpose was to determine the association between the site of impact in a minor mechanism pediatric head injury and neurosurgical intervention.



METHOD: A retrospective cohort study of head injury patients seen between 2000 and 2016 in a large trauma center was carried out. We looked at all children ages 0-18 years who underwent neurosurgical intervention for head traumas. A major mechanism was defined as a fall of >1 m, being struck by a fast-flying object, or a motor collision involving an estimated speed of >40 kph. All other mechanisms were classified as minor.



RESULTS: Out of 533 patients, we excluded patients with non-accidental trauma, patients with a relevant chronic illness, patients with a major mechanism of injury, and patients with missing important data, leaving 43 as the study group. Of the 43 patients with a minor mechanism, none had a site of impact that was outside the temporo-parietal region.



CONCLUSION: We studied one of the largest cohorts of pediatric patients undergoing neurosurgical intervention for a head injury. In our cohort, none of the children who sustained a minor mechanism of injury suffered a site of impact in the occipital or frontal bone regions outside the temple region. These data suggest that injury location should be considered in assessing the need for neuroimaging in minor mechanism head trauma patients.

Language: en