Abstract

Psychological pain or psychache is intolerable and unacceptable mental pain. This construct plays a key role in the risk of suicide in adolescence. This is a frequent condition in adolescents with depression; a variety of studies propose a bidirectional relationship between these two circumstances. Adolescents with psychological pain are exposed to the risk of suicidal ideation, and behavior. This review aimed to explore psychological pain in adolescents, and the correlation to the risk of suicide. We have conducted, following PRISMA guidelines, a systematic review for the literature on PubMed. Search terms were "Suicide risk in adolescents" AND "Mental Pain in adolescence" OR "Psychological Pain in adolescence". An initial search identified publications 1189. A total of 15 studies met the predefined inclusion criteria and were analyzed. Mental pain is a stronger factor of vulnerability of suicidal ideation and behavior. Intense negative emotions, such as guilt, shame, hopelessness, may become a psychological pain in adolescence, and many studies showed a relation between psychological pain and capability for suicide.

Language: en