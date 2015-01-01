Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Poisonings in children are common reasons for presentation to the emergency department and can potentially have serious complications. Our research aims to review risk factors leading to intentional self-poisoning.



METHODS: A retrospective medical record review of all intentional pediatric poisoning cases presenting to the Children's Emergency at National University Hospital, Singapore between January 2014 and December 2015 was performed.



RESULTS: Eighty-seven cases of intentional poisonings were identified, 31 (36.5%) of which were with suicidal intent. The majority of cases were female (85.1%) and adolescents older than 16 years (93.1%). A known psychiatric history was present in 57.5% and 62 (71.3%) had a history of deliberate self-harm. Being diagnosed with a new psychiatric illness during that presentation was associated with a history of self-harm (adjusted odds ratio [Adj OR], 6.74; 95% confidence interval [CI]; 1.04-43.62; P = 0.045). Twenty-seven (31.0%) patients had a history of intentional poisoning, and 15 (17.2%) went on to have subsequent presentations for poisoning. Recurrent poisoning attempts were strongly associated with a known psychiatric history (Adj OR, 5.91; 95% CI, 1.62-21.58; P = 0.007) and a history of deliberate self-harm (Adj OR, 7.49; 95% CI, 1.38-40.66; P = 0.02). Deliberate overdosing on personal long-term medication was seen in 15 (35.7%) of 42, of which 12 (80%) of 15 were psychiatric medications.



CONCLUSIONS: Known psychiatric history or a history of deliberate self-harm are risk factors for intentional poisoning. Appropriate risk stratification and preemptive interventions involving closer surveillance or cognitive behavioral programs are possible measures to prevent intentional self-poisoning, especially in these at-risk groups.

