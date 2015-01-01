Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study investigated associations between patient and injury characteristics and false-negative (FN) focused assessment with sonography for trauma (FAST) in pediatric blunt abdominal trauma (BAT). We also evaluated the effects of FN FAST on in-hospital mortality and length of stay (LOS) variables.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort studied children younger than 18 years between January 1, 2002, and December 31, 2013, with BAT, documented FAST, and pathologic fluid on computed tomography, surgery, or autopsy. Multivariable and bivariate analyses were used to assess associations between FN FAST and patient injury characteristics, mortality, and hospital LOS.



RESULTS: A total of 141 pediatric BAT patients with pathologic free fluid were included. There were no patient or injury characteristics, which conferred increased odds of an FN FAST. Splenic and bladder injury were negatively associated with FN FAST odds ratio of 0.4 (95% confidence interval [CI], 0.2-0.8) and 0.1 (95% CI, 0-0.8). Abbreviated Injury Scale score of 4 or greater to the abdomen and extremity was negatively associated with FN FAST odds ratio of 0.1 (95% CI, 0-0.3) and 0.3 (95% CI, 0.1-0.9). There was no association between FN FAST and mortality. Patients with an FN FAST had increased hospital LOS after controlling for sex, age, and Injury Severity Score.



CONCLUSIONS: Clinicians need to be cautious applying a single initial FAST to patients with minor abdominal trauma or with suspected injuries to organs other than the spleen or bladder. Formalized studies to develop risk stratification tools could allow clinicians to integrate FAST into the pediatric patient population in the safest manner possible.

