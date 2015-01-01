|
Citation
|
Kozin S, Safronov D, Kozina Z, Kniaz H, Proskurnia O, Prontenko K, Lahno O, Goncharenko V, Kholodniy A. Acta Bioeng. Biomech. 2020; 22(1): 57-66.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Theoretical and Methodological Foundations of Physical Education and Rehabilitation, Donbas State Pedagogical University, Slavyansk, Ukraine.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Oficyna Wydawnicza Politechniki Wrocławskiej)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32307465
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to identify the basic kinematic characteristics of the one-arm hang in climbing for beginners and qualified climbers. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Technique of the one-arm hang in climbing among 20 leading climbers of the World and Ukraine and 20 beginner male amateur climbers was analyzed. A qualified athlete participated in the demonstration of various models of the one-arm hang performance. By means of Kinovea software 0.8.15, the kinematic characteristics of two models of the technique were analyzed (model 1 for beginner athletes, model 2 for qualified athletes).
Language: en