|
Citation
|
Hall W, Stjepanović D. Addiction 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
The University of Queensland Centre for Youth Substance Research, St Lucia, QLD, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32311188
|
Abstract
|
Shi & Laing's analysis of poison centre calls adds to evidence from emergency department presentations that legalization of retail cannabis sales has increased the rate of acute adverse effects of cannabis. These effects include: increased accidental ingestions of cannabis products (gummies and extracts) by children; unpleasant psychological experiences in adults receiving larger than intended doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC); and a new syndrome, cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, in heavy daily cannabis users.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Acute adverse effects; anxiety; cannabis legalization; hyperemesis; poison centre calls; psychosis