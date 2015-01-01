|
Staudt A, Freyer-Adam J, John U, Meyer C, Baumann S. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Institute and Policlinic for Occupational and Social Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
PMID
32311098
BACKGROUND: In combination with systematic routine screening, brief alcohol interventions have the potential to promote population health. Little is known on the optimal screening interval. Therefore, this study pursued two research questions: (1) How stable are screening results for at-risk drinking over 12 months? (2) Can the transition from low-risk to at-risk drinking be predicted by gender, age, school education, employment or past week alcohol use? METHODS: A sample of 831 adults (55% female; mean age = 30.8 years) from the general population was assessed four times over 12 months. The Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test - Consumption was used to screen for at-risk drinking each time. Participants were categorized either as low-risk or at-risk drinkers at baseline, 3, 6 and 12 months later. Stable and instable risk status trajectories were analyzed descriptively and graphically. Transitioning from low-risk drinking at baseline to at-risk drinking at any follow-up was predicted using a logistic regression model.
AUDIT-C; at-risk drinking; drinking patterns; public health; trajectories