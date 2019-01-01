Abstract

In Switzerland 'Secret' is a folk medicine called upon for burns. It has belonged to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage since 2012. It is supposed to ease pain and accelerate the healing process of burns. As the practice is widely used in the population, this observational study investigated the opinion of caregivers and patients from the National Burn Center of Lausanne. Qualitative observational study based on a survey including ten questions aimed at identifying the professionals' perception of the phenomenon. Questions were developed from repeated encounters in the burn center. Data collection took five months. Thirty-six healthcare professionals (HP) and 12 selected patients (or parents for minors) discharged after burns were interviewed on a voluntary basis: all of the HPs knew about 'Secret' from the workplace, and 26 from home: 33 were convinced that it might be useful and reduce pain. The perceived efficiency of the practice (36 respondents) differs depending on professional category and personal experience. Only one HP considered the practice to be dangerous. The nurses and auxiliary nurses expressed that it should be used more widely. The 12 patients considered it as a complementary step, not a replacement for medical care. Health professionals globally considered this practice safe and helpful. The patients were interested in using parallel approaches and were careful about their expectations. This openness is probably an indication that HPs believe that acceptance of the culture and beliefs of patients and their families might positively affect response to treatment, whatever the burn size.



Il existe en Suisse une médecine traditionnelle dénommée " secret " dédiée aux brûlures (supposée avoir des effets analgésiques et cicatrisants) inscrite au patrimoine immatériel de l'UNESCO depuis 2012. Dans la mesure où elle est très largement utilisée, nous avons conduit une étude observationnelle sur l'opinion qu'en ont les soignants et les patients du CTB national de Lausanne. Nous avons utilisé un questionnaire à dix items, développé après des entretiens plus informels. Trente six professionnels et 12 patients (ou parents quand le patient était mineur), interrogés après leur sortie, ont volontairement participé à l'étude. Tous les professionnels avaient entendu parler de " secret " soit au travail soit chez eux (26). Trente trois étaient persuadés de son utilité analgésique, 1 seul le considérant comme dangereux. Cette opinion varie selon la catégorie professionnelle et l'expérience personnelle, les infirmières et aide- soignantes estimant qu'il devrait être plus largement utilisé. Les patients estimaient que " secret " était un adjuvant ne devant pas remplacer la prise en charge médicalisée. Les professionnels considéraient que " secret " est simple et utile. Les patients étaient intéressée par cette approche parallèle, tout en gardant une certaine retenue quant à ce qu'ils pouvaient en attendre. Cette ouverture d'esprit suggère que les professionnels pensent que la prise en compte de la culture et des croyances des patients et de leur famille peut promouvoir l'efficacité du traitement conventionnel, quelle que soit la surface brûlée.

