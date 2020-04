Abstract

High-voltage electrical burn injuries are rare emergencies in pediatric units and always associated with a poor prognosis. Recklessness, lack of knowledge about electric currents and the lack of safety around public electricity infrastructures are the three main factors contributing to the occurrence of high-voltage electrical accidents in children. Mortality is due to acute cardiac and renal complications, and trauma associated with falls. Secondary evolution is dominated by the risk of infection and the severity of functional sequelae. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment is needed to prevent these complications. Therapeutic management is based on early resuscitation and surgical management of tissue damage. We report three cases of high-voltage electrocution in children, with electro-thermal burns associated with severe head injury in one case, and myocardial damage and a compartment syndrome with severe functional sequelae in the other two. These three case reports are an opportunity to discuss literature data.



Copyright © 2019 Euro-Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters.

Language: fr