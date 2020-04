Abstract

Massive influx of burns (thermal, chemical or electrical) is a potential crisis situation in the world in peacetime. In fact, burn is one of the most frequently encountered injuries following natural or human disasters. The management of a massive influx of burn victims is considered to be a real challenge, not only from a medical point of view but also from a logistical and organizational point of view. It is an exceptional event requiring exceptional organization and planning in advance, including systematically training medical and paramedical personnel, without forgetting ambulance and fire workers as they will be the first to arrive at the scene. Planning must necessarily include equipment for fast and effective support. We will present our experience in managing a massive influx of burns from a juvenile detention centre. We share it in order to help establish a better plan to deal with these rare but challenging situations.



Language: fr