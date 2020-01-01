|
Chang WD, Chou LW, Chang NJ, Chen S. Biomed. Res. Int. 2020; 2020: e8690540.
Department of Physical Therapy and Graduate Institute of Rehabilitation Science, China Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan.
(Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing)
32309441
OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to assess the relationships between functional movement screen (FMS), star excursion balance test (SEBT), agility T test, and vertical jump test scores and sports injury risk in junior athletes. We compared these assessments and the differences between groups with high and low risks of sports injury. Subjects and Methods. Eleven volleyball, 12 basketball, and 9 handball athletes were recruited. All participants followed the routine training in school sports teams. Weekly training schedules followed a similar pattern. The 32 junior athletes (age = 16.06 ± 0.21 years; height = 167.28 ± 6.32 cm; and body mass = 68.45 ± 9.67 kg) were assessed using the FMS, SEBT, agility T test, and vertical jump test in random order. The correlations of composite and individual item scores of these assessments were analyzed, and the differences between groups with high and low risks of sports injury were compared.
