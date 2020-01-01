Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to assess the relationships between functional movement screen (FMS), star excursion balance test (SEBT), agility T test, and vertical jump test scores and sports injury risk in junior athletes. We compared these assessments and the differences between groups with high and low risks of sports injury. Subjects and Methods. Eleven volleyball, 12 basketball, and 9 handball athletes were recruited. All participants followed the routine training in school sports teams. Weekly training schedules followed a similar pattern. The 32 junior athletes (age = 16.06 ± 0.21 years; height = 167.28 ± 6.32 cm; and body mass = 68.45 ± 9.67 kg) were assessed using the FMS, SEBT, agility T test, and vertical jump test in random order. The correlations of composite and individual item scores of these assessments were analyzed, and the differences between groups with high and low risks of sports injury were compared.



RESULTS: All participants completed the study protocol. No significant differences were observed between FMS, SEBT, agility T test, and vertical jump test scores in groups with high and low risks of sports injuries. Fair and moderate-to-good correlations were observed for anterior reach maximum of SEBT and deep squat (r = 0.47, P = 0.02) as well as inline lunge (r = 0.53, P = 0.01) of FMS. The hurdle step of FMS also exhibited moderate-to-good (r = 0.52, P = 0.01) and fair (r = 0.42, P = 0.04) correlations with posterior medial and posterior lateral reach maximum of SEBT, respectively. A fair correlation was observed between posterior lateral reach maximum of SEBT and rotary stability of FMS (r = -0.23, P = 0.03). Fair and moderate-to-good correlations were identified for agility T test and maximum anterior reach in the SEBT (r = -0.42, P = 0.04) and trunk stability push-up in the FMS, respectively (r = -0.57 and P = 0.006).



CONCLUSIONS: Junior athletes with a high risk of sports injury did not exhibit differences in terms of FMS, SEBT, and physical fitness test scores. Deep squat, hurdle step, inline lunge, and rotary stability scores in the FMS were correlated with the item scores in the SEBT, which may be due to the use of similar movement patterns. Scores for anterior reach maximum in the SEBT and trunk stability push-up in the FMS were correlated with agility T test scores, suggesting a similar task requirement of trunk stability and dynamic weight shifting ability.



