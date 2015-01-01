Abstract

Purpose: We explored the lived experience of high-school aged girls receiving social support during concussion recovery to better understand (1) how they define meaningful social support and barriers/facilitators to receiving it; (2) who provides that support; and (3) the role of peers.Methods: In person, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 10 girls (aged 14-19 years) with a personal history of concussion.Results: Close friends, youth with personal history of concussion, and parents were identified as key providers of meaningful social support during concussion recovery. Participants identified specific examples of support provided by each group. Close friends built asense of social inclusion that mitigated feelings of social isolation. Youth with apersonal history of concussion used their lived experiences to communicate empathy and validate the participant's challenges. Parents assisted with practical challenges (e.g. accessing accommodations) by leveraging their "adult power".Participants identified that lack of understanding of their lived experiences was a key barrier to receiving support. They proposed solutions focused on education initiatives highlighting personal accounts from youth with concussion, and specific examples of how peers can help.Conclusions: Fostering social support may require strategies tailored to each group of key providers as they mitigate different challenges in recovery.

Language: en