Abstract

Objective: Resource Facilitation is a lesser-known service line within the field of brain injury rehabilitation and has been described as similar to case management, care coordination, and neuronavigation. The purpose of this project was to evaluate current Resource Facilitation programs and provide a comprehensive summary of program characteristics to work toward a common definition of Resource Facilitation services and inform future program development and evaluation frameworks.Materials and Methods: An online survey was sent to all known Resource Facilitation programs in the US (N = 70).Data Collection: Completed through Survey Monkey including information related to program history, structure, population served, and outcomes measurement.StatisticalAnalysis: Descriptive statistical analyses were applied.Results: Twenty-four of the 70 programs completed the survey, resulting in a 34% completion rate. This snapshot of the current definitions and activities demonstrated high variability across programs regarding structure, funding, eligibility, and data collection. Only 33% of programs reported having a program evaluation system.Conclusions: This project provided a comprehensive summary of Resource Facilitation program characteristics and associated outcome metrics. The findings may be used to begin the formulation of a common definition of Resource Facilitation services, a program evaluation framework, and aid in establishing a common data set across programs.

Language: en