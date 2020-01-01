SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gay B, Field Z, Patel S, Alvarez RM, Nasser W, Madruga M, Carlan SJ. Case Rep. Pulmonol. 2020; 2020: e7151834.

Division of Academic Affairs and Research, Orlando Regional Healthcare, Orlando, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing)

10.1155/2020/7151834

32309002

PMC7157807

Electronic cigarette, or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI), is a group of lung disorders associated with vaping and e-cigarette products that has previously been categorized as a diagnosis of exclusion and best described as an exogenous lipoid pneumonia or chemical pneumonitis. Here, we describe the onset of an exogenous cause of lipoid pneumonia in an otherwise healthy patient using cannabis-containing electronic cigarettes. We explore similarities in the clinical case, define a common clinical presentation with progression of disease, characteristic radiographic findings along with pathological diagnosis and management.

Copyright © 2020 Bryno Gay et al.


Language: en
