At present, there is a growing trend towards the intentional adulteration of dietary supplements with synthetic pharmaceuticals, which represents an alarming emerging risk to consumers and a serious problem for regulatory agencies. An amazing array of synthetic drugs and their analogues have been reported as adulterants in dietary supplements. Mainly, the presence of analogues represents a serious health risk as their efficacy and toxic effects have not been clinically assessed and may result in unpredictable adverse effects. The purpose of this review is to provide an overview, over the period 2009-2019, of the most frequently reported adulterants in dietary supplements for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, obesity/overweight, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension and the analytical methods used for their detection.



