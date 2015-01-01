Abstract

With the climate change problems being strongly emphasized by the international communities, sharing electric bicycle is promoted to reduce air pollution in China. However, the consumer attitude, intention, and behavior on the electric bicycle is not well verified. We thus propose a theoretical framework that hypothesizes service quality, attitude, subject norm, perceived behavioral control, and residual effects of past behavior on the intention and behavior toward the shared electric bicycles. An online survey was conducted with 503 users of the bicycles in China at year 2018, and the data were analyzed with the partial least sequenced structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM). We find that shared electric bicycle's service quality has a positive effect on attitude toward shared electric bicycle and behavior intention, which, in turn, influence low-carbon commuting of shared electric bicycle's behavior. However, the residual effects of past behavior has no effect on further behavior of shared electric bicycles. Moreover, we also find that perceived behavioral control positively affect shared electric bicycle' intention and positively moderate the relationship between attitude and behavioral intention. Based on our findings, we discuss the policy implications and further studies.

