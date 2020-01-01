Abstract

Background: Moral Injury (MI) is one of the adverse consequences of combat. Following exposure to potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs)--events perceived as violations of deep moral beliefs by oneself or trusted individuals--a significant minority of veterans could develop posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. Objective: The current study represents the first attempt to apply a network analysis model to examine an exploratory empirical conceptualization of a network of PMIEs during military service, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom clusters, depression, and combat exposure among Israel Defence Forces veterans. Method: A volunteer sample of 191 Israeli combat veterans were recruited during 2017, and completed validated self-report questionnaires tapping PMIEs, PTSD, and depression in a cross-sectional design study. A regularized Gaussian graphical model was estimated. Results: Network analysis revealed strong bridge associations between the PTSD nodes and most of the PMIEs nodes. The nodes of PMIE-betrayal and PTSD negative alterations in cognitions and mood (NACM) symptom cluster were found to have a bridging function between other PMIEs and PTSD. Depression was found to be connected to most of the PMIEs and PTSD nodes. Conclusions: The study's findings offer an overview of the complex relationships between PMIEs and PTSD clusters among Israeli veterans. PMIEs--notably, betrayal-based experiences--are related to PTSD clusters directly and through depressive symptoms. Some possible mechanisms for the links between PMIEs and PTSD and the clinical implications related to specific interventions are discussed.



© 2020 The Author(s). Published by Informa UK Limited, trading as Taylor & Francis Group.

Antecedentes: el daño moral (DM) es una de las consecuencias adversas del combate. Después de la exposición a eventos potencialmente de daño moral (EPMs) -- eventos percibidos como violaciones de creencias morales profundas por uno mismo o por personas de confianza -- una minoría significativa de veteranos podría desarrollar trastorno de estrés postraumático (TEPT) y depresión.Objetivo: El estudio actual representa el primer intento de aplicar un modelo de análisis de red para examinar una conceptualización empírica exploratoria de una red de EPMs durante el servicio militar, grupos de síntomas de trastorno de estrés postraumático (TEPT), depresión y exposición a combate entre veteranos de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel.Método: una muestra voluntaria de 191 veteranos de combate israelíes fue reclutada durante 2017, y completaron cuestionarios de autoinforme validados respecto a EPM, TEPT y depresión en un estudio de diseño transversal. Se estimó un modelo gráfico gaussiano regularizado.Resultados: El análisis de la red reveló fuertes asociaciones puente entre los nodos de TEPT y la mayoría de los nodos de EPM. Se descubrió que los nodos de la traición-EPM y las alteraciones negativas del TEPT en el grupo de síntomas cognitivos y del estado de ánimo (ANCA) tenían una función puente entre otros EPM y TEPT. Se encontró que la depresión estaba conectada a la mayoría de los nodos EPMs y PTSD.Conclusiones: Los hallazgos del estudio ofrecen una visión general de las complejas relaciones entre los grupos PMIE y PTSD entre los veteranos israelíes. Los EPMs, especialmente las experiencias basadas en la traición, están relacionadas directamente con los grupos de TEPT y a través de los síntomas depresivos. Se discuten algunos posibles mecanismos para los vínculos entre EPMs y PTSD y las implicaciones clínicas relacionadas con intervenciones específicas.

背景: 道德伤害 (MI) 是战争的不利后果之一。暴露于潜在道德伤害事件 (PMIE) 后----即认为自己或信任的他人违背了深层道德信念的事件, 极少数的退伍军人可能会发展出创伤后应激障碍 (PTSD) 和抑郁症。方法: 本研究是首次应用网络分析模型来考查以色列国防军退伍军人服役期PMIE, 创伤后应激障碍 (PTSD) 症状簇, 抑郁和战争暴露网络的探索性实证概念化。结果: 2017年期间招募了191名以色列退伍军人的志愿者样本, 并在横断面设计的研究中完成了有效的PMIE, PTSD和抑郁自评问卷。估计了正则化高斯图形模型。结论: 网络分析揭示了PTSD结点与大多数PMIE结点之间的强桥连接。发现PMIE的背叛与PTSD的认知和情绪负向变化 (NACM) 症状簇中结点在其他PMIE和PTSD间具有桥接功能。发现抑郁与大多数PMIE和PTSD结点有连接。结论: 该研究结果概述了以色列退伍军人中PMIE与PTSD症状簇之间的复杂关系。PMIE (尤其是基于背叛的经历) 直接或通过抑郁症状与PTSD症状簇相关联。讨论了PMIE与PTSD之间关联的可能机制以及特定干预相关的临床意义。.

