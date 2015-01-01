Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the mechanisms and severity of injuries of e-bikers compared with conventional bicycle (CB) users at the emergency department (ED) of a level 2 trauma center in the Netherlands.



METHODS: We performed a prospective observational study. All patients ≥ 16 years who presented at the ED with an e-bike or conventional bicycle accident were eligible for inclusion. Primary outcomes were mechanisms and severity of injury. Injury severity was defined by the abbreviated injury score and the injury severity score (ISS). Data were analyzed using SPSS (IBM version 24).



RESULTS: A total of 78 e-bikers and 91 CB, were included. The mean age of the e-bikers was 66.9 ± 13.6 years (CB 45.2 ± 20.5 years, P < 0.001). The Charlson comorbidity index was higher in e-bikers (3.1 vs. 1.2, P < 0.001). Mechanism of injury and ISS did not differ between the groups (median ISS 4.0), even though two e-bikers were severely injured (ISS ≥ 16). Alcohol was consumed twice as frequently in CB-related injuries (40% vs. 19.2%, P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: In this cohort of bicycle injuries in the ED of a level 2 trauma center, e-bikers were older and had more comorbidities than CB users. Except for a higher rate of thoracic and soft-tissue trauma in e-bikers, no differences were found in the mechanism and severity of injury. While it is important to note that helmet use and alcohol avoidance have demonstrable health benefits for bicyclists, further studies to quantify these benefits are recommended.

Language: en