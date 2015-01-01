Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2011 the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued regulations pursuant to 2010 Massachusetts youth sports concussion legislation that provided policies and procedures for persons engaged in the prevention, training, management, and return-to-activity for students who sustain head injury during interscholastic athletics, including Athletic Directors (ADs).



METHODS: A survey instrument was developed with participation from injury prevention experts at the Boston University School of Medicine, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and ADs. An electronic survey was sent to all AD members of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to assess their perceptions of implementation of the sports concussion law.



RESULTS: Response rate was 75% (260/346). The mean rating on a 0-10 scale (10 being "very important") on importance of the law for student safety was 9.24, and the mean rating of the law's impact on workload was 5.54. Perceived impact on workload varied as a function of whether or not the school also employed an athletic trainer (t = 2.24, p = 0.03). Most respondents (88%) reported that their school had a concussion management team, and 74% reported that they were informed "always" (31%) or "often" (43%) when a student-athlete experienced a head injury in a venue other than extracurricular sports. Most respondents (95%) endorsed that "all" or "most" school nurses were "very knowledgeable" about the law and regulations. Approximately half of all respondents endorsed that "all" or "most" teachers and guidance counselors were "very knowledgeable" about the law and regulations; 76% endorsed that "all" or "most" of students' physicians were "very knowledgeable" about the law and regulations; 59% endorsed that "all" or "most" parents were "very knowledgeable" about the law and regulations. Sixty-six percent endorsed that student-athletes with concussion "often" (10%) or "sometimes" (56%) misrepresent their symptoms to accelerate return-to-play; and, 70% perceived that student-athletes with concussion "often" (15%) or "sometimes" (55%) misrepresent their symptoms to avoid academics.



CONCLUSIONS: ADs perceive the sports concussion legislation as very important to student safety and positively assess implementation of the law and associated regulations. More effort is needed to increase understanding of the law among stakeholders including teachers, parents, and physicians.

