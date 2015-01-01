SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gadancheva V, Barry H, McNicholas F. Ir. Med. J. 2019; 112(10): e1020.

Affiliation

School of Medicine and Medical Science, Geary Institute, UCD.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Winstone Publishing)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

32311250

Abstract

Aims The aim of the study is to examine emergency mental health (MH) presentations and assessments of adolescents (16-18) presenting to a Dublin adult emergency department (ED).

METHODS Clinical data was collected on all patients over a 12 month period.

RESULTS Seventy seven adolescents presented, the majority out of hours (n=58, 75%) and with either self-harm (n=34, 44%) or suicidal ideation (n=28, 36%), where females significantly outnumbered males (89% vs 66%; p=.028). Other presentations included low mood, anxiety and behavioural problems, and following assessment from an adult mental health service team member, 55% (n=39) were given an Axis I psychiatric diagnosis. Almost all adolescents were discharged following assessment (n=68, 96%), the majority being referred on to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) (55, 78%).

CONCLUSION Crisis presentations to EDs often occur in adolescents with co-existing psychiatric disorders, and require skilled and therapeutic assessment. Knowledge of appropriate services for onward referral is essential, and highlight the importance of a close collaborative between adult EDs and CAMHS.


Language: en
