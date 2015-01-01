SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Taraban L, Feldman JS, Wilson MN, Dishion TJ, Shaw DS. J. Abnorm. Child Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology, University of Pittsburgh, 210 South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15260, USA. let42@pitt.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10802-020-00649-0

PMID

32314093

Abstract

The present study tested the moderating role of interparental relationship quality and child inhibitory control on the stability of paternal depression over time and associations between paternal depression and child internalizing problems in early childhood. Participants were a subsample (n = 166) of families from the Early Steps Multisite study, a longitudinal study of low-income parents and children. Interparental relationship quality (age 2) attenuated the association between paternal depressive symptoms at age 2 and paternal depressive symptoms at age 3. Both interparental relationship quality (age 3) and child inhibitory control (age 3) attenuated the association between paternal depressive symptoms (age 3) and age 4 child internalizing problems.

RESULTS suggest that high interparental relationship quality may be a protective factor in terms of lessening the stability of paternal depressive symptoms over time, as well as the association between paternal depression and later child internalizing problems. Similarly, high levels of inhibitory control may buffer children from the negative effects of paternal depression on the development of internalizing problems.


Language: en

Keywords

Child internalizing problems; Family context; Inhibitory control; Interparental relationship quality; Paternal depression

