Taraban L, Feldman JS, Wilson MN, Dishion TJ, Shaw DS. J. Abnorm. Child Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychology, University of Pittsburgh, 210 South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15260, USA. let42@pitt.edu.
32314093
|
The present study tested the moderating role of interparental relationship quality and child inhibitory control on the stability of paternal depression over time and associations between paternal depression and child internalizing problems in early childhood. Participants were a subsample (n = 166) of families from the Early Steps Multisite study, a longitudinal study of low-income parents and children. Interparental relationship quality (age 2) attenuated the association between paternal depressive symptoms at age 2 and paternal depressive symptoms at age 3. Both interparental relationship quality (age 3) and child inhibitory control (age 3) attenuated the association between paternal depressive symptoms (age 3) and age 4 child internalizing problems.
Language: en
|
Child internalizing problems; Family context; Inhibitory control; Interparental relationship quality; Paternal depression