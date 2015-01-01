|
Haug NA, Morimoto EE, Lembke A. J. Addict. Dis. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32314667
Online interventions have potential to reach a wide range of people, including heavy drinkers unable or unwilling to seek formal treatment or support groups. This study examined a self-guided alcohol Internet intervention that provides access to several different online social networks and is based on principles of harm reduction, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and relapse prevention. Active participants in the online program (N = 57) completed a survey that retrospectively assessed prior alcohol use, current alcohol use patterns, drinking goals, involvement in online activities, and use of CBT self-help tools.
Alcohol; harm reduction; mutual-help; online intervention; self-help