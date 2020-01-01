Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the effects of a community pharmacy-based fall prevention intervention (STEADI-Rx) on the risk of falling and use of medications associated with an increased risk of falling.



DESIGN: Randomized controlled trial. SETTING: A total of 65 community pharmacies in North Carolina (NC). PARTICIPANTS: Adults (age ≥65 years) using either four or more chronic medications or one or more medications associated with an increased risk of falling (n = 10,565). INTERVENTION: Pharmacy staff screened patients for fall risk using questions from the Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) algorithm. Patients who screened positive were eligible to receive a pharmacist-conducted medication review, with recommendations sent to patients' healthcare providers following the review. MEASUREMENTS: At intervention pharmacies, pharmacy staff used standardized forms to record participant responses to screening questions and information concerning the medication reviews. For participants with continuous Medicare Part D/NC Medicaid coverage (n = 3,212), the Drug Burden Index (DBI) was used to assess exposure to high-risk medications, and insurance claims records for emergency department visits and hospitalizations were used to assess falls.



RESULTS: Among intervention group participants (n = 4,719), 73% (n = 3,437) were screened for fall risk. Among those who screened positive (n = 1,901), 72% (n = 1,373) received a medication review; and 27% (n = 521) had at least one medication-related recommendation communicated to their healthcare provider(s) following the review. A total of 716 specific medication recommendations were made. DBI scores decreased from the pre- to postintervention period in both the control and the intervention group. However, the amount of change over time did not differ between these two groups (P =.66). Risk of falling did not change between the pre- to postintervention period or differ between groups (P =.58).



CONCLUSION: We successfully implemented STEADI-Rx in the community pharmacy setting. However, we found no differences in fall risk or the use of medications associated with increased risk of falling between the intervention and control groups.



