|
Citation
|
Peltier C, Becker MW. J. Exp. Psychol. Appl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology, Michigan State University.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32309972
|
Abstract
|
Targets in real-world visual search tasks, such as baggage screening, may appear on as few as 2% of searches (Hofer & Schwaninger, 2005). Rare targets are missed more frequently than common targets, a phenomenon known as the low prevalence effect. Given the importance of rare target detection, researchers have sought to increase performance through technological improvements, experimental manipulations, and individual differences approaches. Here we focus on the individual differences approach, which has shown that it is possible to predict an individual's low prevalence search accuracy in a T among Ls search using basic cognitive tasks. Here, we address limitations of previous work by using both basic Ts and Ls and more representative baggage screening items.
Language: en