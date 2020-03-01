Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hand fractures are one of the most common injuries sustained whilst playing cricket. Further research is required to inform future clinical management and risk-reduction strategies.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study reviewed all cases of hand fractures in elite Australian cricket players over a three-year period. Data included specific activity when injury occurred, location of injury, management (non-surgical or surgical) and days to return to play.



RESULTS: Seventy (17%, 95% CI 14-21 of players; 43 male, 27 female) players sustained 90 hand fractures. Seventy-three (81%, 95% CI 72-89) fractures occurred whilst fielding the ball. Eighty-four (93%, 95% CI 86-97) fractures occurred to the 'exterior' bones of the hand: distal phalanx, middle phalanx, first and fifth rays. Thirteen (14%, 95% CI 9-23) fractures were managed with surgical internal fixation, of which 11 were to the phalanges, most commonly at the proximal phalanx (n = 5, 36% of all proximal phalanx fractures) or fifth ray middle and proximal phalanges (n = 5, 42% of all fifth ray phalangeal fractures). Fractures requiring surgical management typically had longer time injured (median 33 days, IQR 27-41) than fractures managed non-surgically (median 6 days, IQR 0-21) (p = 0.001). Total time to return to full unrestricted play was similar between surgical (49 days, IQR 45-52) and non-surgical (32 days, IQR 15-45) management (p = 0.197).



CONCLUSIONS: Hand fractures sustained by elite male and female Australian cricket players were found to display a pattern of occurring to the 'exterior' bones of the hand. The results of this study may inform clinical decision making with respect to non-surgical or surgical management and anticipated return to play times. Further effort is needed to address risk reduction strategies including gloves and skill proficiency.



