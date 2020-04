Abstract

Correction to: Journal of Youth and Adolescence (2020)



https://doi.org/10.1007/s10964-020-01205-1



The original version of the article was inadvertently published with the errors in the table. In Table 2, last row, 2nd column, the value should be −0.06*** (0.01) instead of −0.06** (0.01). In the same row, 1st column, the word should be “alliance” instead of “aliance”.



The original article has been corrected.





