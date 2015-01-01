SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yang Y, Chen L, Zhang L, Ji L, Zhang W. J. Youth Adolesc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology, Shandong Normal University, Jinan, China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10964-020-01236-8

PMID

32306185

Abstract

Interpersonal theories have suggested that depressive symptoms influence and are influenced by peer relationships, but little is known about how depressive symptoms-peer relationships associations change with age. This study examined the longitudinal associations between both group- and dyadic-level peer relationships and depressive symptoms in a community sample of Chinese youth (n = 2179; 47.9% girls) from grades 6 to 9.

RESULTS demonstrated correlations between stable trait-like components of peer acceptance/rejection and depressive symptoms, with no dynamic state-like associations being observed. The results also suggested that conflict with friends operated as a consistent interpersonal risk for subsequent depressive symptoms across late childhood to middle adolescence. Support from friends was not significantly associated with depressive symptoms in early adolescence, but influenced and was influenced by depressive symptoms in middle adolescence. This study highlights that depressive symptoms are associated with youth's peer social status and friendship in different ways and that the interactions between friendship and depressive symptoms get strengthened with the transition to adolescence.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescence; Depressive symptoms; Friendship; Peer social status

