Citation
Yang Y, Chen L, Zhang L, Ji L, Zhang W. J. Youth Adolesc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Shandong Normal University, Jinan, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32306185
Abstract
Interpersonal theories have suggested that depressive symptoms influence and are influenced by peer relationships, but little is known about how depressive symptoms-peer relationships associations change with age. This study examined the longitudinal associations between both group- and dyadic-level peer relationships and depressive symptoms in a community sample of Chinese youth (n = 2179; 47.9% girls) from grades 6 to 9.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescence; Depressive symptoms; Friendship; Peer social status