Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate the impact of obstacle collision according to the presence or absence of light and the change of gait when using smartphones while walking. STUDY DESIGN/SETTING: A cross-sectional study. SUBJECTS: 24 healthy young people.



METHODS: Obstacle collision was measured in participants as they passed through four obstacles at different heights (eyes, waist, knees, ankle level), with the lights turned on. The same was measured with the lights turned off. To measure spatiotemporal variables, GAITRite was used. Obstacle collision was used in the frequency analysis, and the spatiotemporal variables were assessed using one-way ANOVA test. The post-hoc Tukey's test was used to detect spatiotemporal variables differences (p < 0.05).



RESULTS: Obstacle collision was the highest at eye level when playing games and messaging while walking. It was also higher when lights were turned off rather than when lights were on. Gait function decreased while walking when messaging or playing games on a smartphone as compared to when walking without a smartphone.



CONCLUSION: Understanding the collision rate of various obstacles encountered when using smartphones while walking could contribute to the prevention of accidents.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: en