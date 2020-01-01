|
Ha SY, Jung YJ, Shin D. Med. Hypotheses 2020; 141: e109730.
OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate the impact of obstacle collision according to the presence or absence of light and the change of gait when using smartphones while walking. STUDY DESIGN/SETTING: A cross-sectional study. SUBJECTS: 24 healthy young people.
Gait; Lights; Obstacle collision rate; Smartphone; Spatiotemporal variables