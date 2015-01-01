|
Citation
Venkatesan UM, Lancaster K, Lengenfelder J, Genova HM. Neuropsychol. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32314644
Abstract
Impairments in cognitive processing related to social understanding and communication (i.e., "social cognition") are well documented after moderate or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) and can contribute to negative functional outcome. Depression is also a common feature of TBI with detrimental functional consequences. We evaluated relationships between social cognition, depression symptom severity, and functional status in individuals with chronic TBI (>1 year post injury; n = 25) and healthy controls (n = 30) using objective tests of social cognition as well as self-reported depression (Beck Depression Inventory-II) and functional status (Functional Behavior Profile).
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Functional outcome; Social cognition; Social functioning; Traumatic brain injury