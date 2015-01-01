|
Muir-Cochrane E, Muller A, Fu Y, Oster C. Nurs. Health Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Flinders University, Adelaide, South Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32314506
The prevalence of security guards in healthcare settings is growing worldwide and there is a need to explore and understand their role and actions to inform policy and training and support least restrictive practices in healthcare. The aim of this study was to conduct a retrospective chart audit of security guard logs to investigate security guard involvement in Code Blacks, called in emergency situations of personal threats including patient and/or visitor violence, in medical and surgical wards in a large metropolitan health network in South Australia. Security guards attended 1,664 Code Blacks (0.63% of admissions) over the 2.5-year study period. Events were more frequently reported in medical than surgical wards. The most common reasons for security guard attendance were patients threatening/harming staff and patients threatening/harming themselves. The most frequent security guard actions were "Attend only/standby", "Physical restraint", and "Patient located and returned to the ward". The most frequent outcomes were physical restraint, chemical restraint, and de-escalation respectively.
Restraint; security guard; tertiary care centres; violence