Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with significantly greater risk for suicidal ideation (SI). In civilians, the negative alterations in cognitions and mood (NACM) and alterations in arousal and reactivity (AAR) clusters are most strongly associated with SI. This study sought to examine the association between PTSD symptom clusters and SI in a large sample of veterans. Veterans (n = 1,789) completed the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 and the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ) during primary care visits. Wald chi-square tests of parameter constraints were computed to test hypothesized relations between PTSD factors and the PHQ-9 suicidal ideation item. Each of the PTSD symptom clusters were significantly associated with SI. The NACM cluster was more strongly associated with SI than AAR and marginally more strongly associated with SI than the avoidance symptom clusters. In a restricted sample of only veterans with PTSD, NACM remained more strongly associated with SI than avoidance. Each of the NACM symptoms were significantly associated with SI. Changes in cognitions and mood were most strongly associated with SI in this large sample of veterans. These findings suggest that directly targeting the NACM symptom cluster may be an important goal for suicide prevention efforts among veterans with PTSD.



