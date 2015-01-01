Abstract

There are not many direct comparisons of anxiety and depression symptoms between medicine students and the general population. This study aimed to determine the type of anxiety and depression symptoms at a medical school in Bogota (Colombia), and to compare the findings with population data. All students enrolled at a medical school were invited to participate in 2017. The Self-Reporting Questionnaire was applied to measure anxious and depressive symptoms. These findings were compared with data from the National Survey of Mental Health 2015 that were obtained with the same instrument in the same age range (18-25 years). A total of 554 students participated in the survey (70% response rate); 477 were between 18 and 25 years old. Anxiety symptoms (≥5) were reported by 44.9% of the medical students and 6.8% of the general population, and depression symptoms (≥7) were reported by 33.9% and 2.6%, respectively. The most prevalent symptoms reported by the medical students were fatigue, lack of sleep, and feeling tired all the time. In turn, the general population reported headaches, fear, nervousness, tension, and uneasiness. All comparisons showed p-values < 0.01. As prevalence is higher and symptom profile is different, specific policies are needed to reduce risk throughout medical degree programmes.

