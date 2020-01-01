|
Citation
Longman DP, Brown EL, Imray CHE. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Warwick Medical School, Exeter University, Coventry University, Coventry, United Kingdom; UHCW NHS Trust & Coventry NIHR CRF, Coventry, United Kingdom.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32307284
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Nonfreezing cold injury (NFCI) is a peripheral cold injury that occurs when the extremities are exposed to cold temperatures, at or near the freezing point, for sustained periods of time (48-96 h at temperatures of usually around 0 to 6°C with associated wind chill). Although NFCI often goes unreported and may be underdiagnosed, it is a cause of significant morbidity in those working in cold conditions, particularly those in the military. Thus, further research into the prevention, recognition, and treatment of NFCI is warranted.
Language: en
Keywords
|
NFCI; Polar expedition; dehydration; ocean rowing